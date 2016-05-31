Netherlands names four to men's Olympic road team

Image 1 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signs in for the start of stage 7 in Sulmona Image 3 of 5 Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) leads the Tour of Alberta after stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Dutch cycling federation today announced the four riders who will represent the Netherlands in the road race and time trial at the upcoming Rio Olympics.

Tom Dumoulin, Steven Kruijswijk, Bauke Mollema and Wout Poels will compete in the road race, with Poels and Dumoulin also named for the time trial.

Dutch coach Johan Lammerts said the riders were selected for their performances on courses similar to what they will face in the Olympics.

Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin), of course, is one of the favourites for the time trial, having most recently won the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia earlier this month before falling ill and abandoning the race. Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) climbed his way into the Giro's maglia rosa on stage 13 but then lost the lead when he crashed on a descent during stage 19. He eventually finished fourth overall.

Poels (Team Sky) has four wins so far this season, including two stages and the overall at Volta a Valencia, a stage at Volta Catalunya and his first Monument victory at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was third overall at Ruta del Sol, ninth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico and Tour de Romandie, and ninth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.