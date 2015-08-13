Lotto Soudal announce Vuelta a España roster

Image 1 of 10 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 10 Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 10 Thomas De Buyst and Davide Rebellin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 10 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) gets the most aggressive rider award for his time in the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 10 Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 10 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 10 Tosh Van De Sande (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 10 Jelle Vanendert arrives for sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Maxime Monfort ride together (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Lotto Soudal have announced its nine rider roster for the 2015 Vuelta a España with Belgian national time trial champion Jurgen Van den Broeck leadings its general classification aspirations. Australian Adam Hansen has been selected for his 13th straight grand tour and 20th career three week race.

Having won a stage at the Giro d'Italia and four stages at the Tour de France, André Greipel will sit out the Vuelta with Kris Boeckmans the team's sprinter for the race. The 28-year-old has won eight race so far this season but is yet to taste success in a WorldTour race but will be looking to end that trend on his Vuelta debut.

Van den Broeck, who out of contract at the end of the season, rode the Giro in May finishing 12th overall. It will be the fourth time that the 32-year-old will ride the Vuelta having made his debut at the 2011 edition of the race when he finished eighth. Van den Broeck returned to the race in 2012 and 2014 but withdrew before the conclusion of both races. After finishing 15th at the Tour de Pologne last week, Van den Broeck will be looking to add to his tally of top ten finishes at grand tour's.

Maxime Monfort will provide the team with a secondary general classification option and will look to match his sixth place overall at the 2011 edition of the race. Jelle Vanendert and Thomas De Gendt will provide the team will options for stage wins via breakaways and the high mountains along with Bart De Clercq who showed off his form with a stage win in Poland last week.

Rounding out the team is grand tour debutant Jasper De Buyst and Tosh Van der Sande who has two grand tours under his belt.

Lotto Soudal for Vuelta a Espana: Kris Boeckmans, Jasper De Buyst, Bart De Clercq, Thomas De Gendt, Adam Hansen, Maxime Monfort, Jurgen Van den Broeck, Tosh Van der Sande and Jelle Vanendert.