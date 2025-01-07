Lotto pro Jasper De Buyst risks loss of 'up to 35%' lung capacity due to post-COVID 19 asthma

By
published

Belgian racer suffered badly with health problems in 2024

Jasper De Buyst
Jasper De Buyst (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longstanding Belgian pro Jasper De Buyst has revealed that post-COVID 19 asthma could mean a loss of up to 35% lung capacity, but is adamant that "it does not mean the end of my career."

The Lotto racer revealed details of his condition to Sporza during the team's press day.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.