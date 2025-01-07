Lotto pro Jasper De Buyst risks loss of 'up to 35%' lung capacity due to post-COVID 19 asthma

Longstanding Belgian pro Jasper De Buyst has revealed that post-COVID 19 asthma could mean a loss of up to 35% lung capacity, but is adamant that "it does not mean the end of my career."

The Lotto racer revealed details of his condition to Sporza during the team's press day.

He explained that 2024 had been a tough year for him in part due to the knock-on effects of COVID-19, with post-COVID asthma still affecting him in the new season.

"I was struggling with a lot of health problems in 2024. It turned out that I had developed post-COVID asthma," De Buyst told Sporza.

"Certain tests showed that I could lose 35 percent of my lung capacity. That is quite extreme, but it does not have to mean the end of my career."

De Buyst pointed out that he was not the only rider in the peloton with asthma, but that he was now using inhalers on a daily basis to try and combat the problem. His race program remained unaffected.

"I will normally ride the Classics again, mainly to support Arnaud De Lie," he said. A Grand Tour, most likely the Tour de France, is also on his program.

While far fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in cycling than during the height of the pandemic, through 2024 De Buyst was just one of several riders affected by the illness.

Last season, amongst others, João Almeida was a DNS in the Vuelta a España on stage 9 because of COVID-19, and his UAE Team Emirate XRG teammate Juan Ayuso and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) and Michael Mørkøv pulled out of the Tour de France for the same reason. Due to the steady drip of infections, the 2024 Tour de France finally opted to reintroduce a mask mandate for media, staff and race followers.