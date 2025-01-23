Lotto insist Arnaud De Lie's Opening Weekend is not at risk due to knee injury

Lotto management have made it clear that Arnaud De Lie's participation in the upcoming Opening Weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is not at risk despite his recent knee injury caused by a training crash.

De Lie had to postpone the start of his season, set to begin this weekend in Spain at the one-day GP Castellon and Clâssica Comunitat Valenciana 24 hours later because of the knee injury. Fortunately, the consequences have turned out to be minor, his team say, and his race schedule longer term will not be affected.

