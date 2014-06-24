Lotto-Belisol announce Tour de France team

Image 1 of 4 Critérium du Dauphiné overall podium (L-R): Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo), Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is working his way up the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck will lead the Lotto-Belisol team at the Tour de France, having confirmed his condition with a third place finish at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.

Van Den Broeck finished fourth at the Tour in both 2010 and 2012, but his start in this year's race was hanging in the balance at the beginning of June following a tough early season. Lotto-Belisol had warned Van Den Broeck that he wouldn't make the Tour team if he wasn’t up to scratch at the Dauphiné.

The 31-year-old returned to racing at the start of the season, after missing the second half of 2013 due to a knee injury he suffered in the Tour de France last year. He injured the same knee during Tirreno-Adriatico and went on to have a disappointing Ardennes Classics campaign that saw him abandon Amstel Gold and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. However, the Dauphiné saw a turn around in fortunes for the Belgian.

Van Den Broeck will be joined by André Greipel, who is leading the team’s sprint ambitions. Greipel’s 11 victories this season mean that he has won more than any other rider. The German has won five stages of the Tour de France in the past. He will have the support of his usual leadout men Greg Henderson, Jürgen Roelandts and Marcel Sieberg.

Adam Hansen will start his ninth consecutive Grand Tour in Leeds, a run that began with the Vuelta a España in 2011. Hansen is aiming to complete all three Grand Tours in a single year for the third year in succession.

Rounding out the nine-man squad are Tony Gallopin - who joined the team this season - Lars Bak and Bart De Clercq.

Lotto-Belisol Tour de France team: Jurgen Van Den Broeck, André Greipel, Marcel Sieberg, Greg Henderson, Jürgen Roelandts, Adam Hansen, Tony Gallopin, Lars Bak and Bart De Clercq.