Video: Adam Hansen's Ridley Helium

Adam Hansen's Ridley Helium SL - one unique setup
Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) uses unusually narrow bars, saying it's not only more aerodynamic but also helps him squeeze through holes in bunch sprints
Adam Hansen's custom shoes
Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) at the Tour of Turkey

Lotto-Belisol's Adam Hansen is well known for his custom shoes and his attention to detail on his bike and he spoke to Cyclingnews about his 6.84kg Ridley Helium, which is the "best bike I've ever had" at the Giro d'Italia.

The bike is set up with a "massive handlebar drop" to try and be aero as possible. Hansen's 38cm handlebars are arguably the narrowest in the peloton and also help the Australian get into an aero tuck.

A non-offset seatpost is another distinguishing feature of the bike as Hansen explains; "I try to have my seat as far forward as possible so I have as much wight as possible over the axle and the pedal.

"Its one of my theories about about trying to reduce as much power as possible."

Hansen also runs 180mm cranks and Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset on his "great bike" which rolls around on Campagnolo Bora Ultra Two wheels, with CULT ceramic bearings.

Watch the video below to find out more about how Hansen likes his bike set up and click here to read a full Pro Bike feature on Hansen bike.

