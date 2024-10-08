Lotte Kopecky, Josh Tarling and Katie Archibald among latest stars confirmed for Track Worlds

'I'm just looking forward to being part of a squad and competing again' Archibald says following freak injury which saw her miss Paris Olympics

Lotte Kopecky will be back in action on the track in Denmark to defend her two world titles
Lotte Kopecky will be back in action on the track in Denmark to defend her two world titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the top-level road racing season is winding towards its conclusion this month, the track world is still winding up to one of its major events of the year, the UCI Track World Championships in Denmark.

National federations have begun to announce their squads for the event, which runs from October 16-20 in Ballerup. This week, Great Britain and Belgium have revealed their selections for the Track Worlds, with Josh Tarling, Lotte Kopecky, Dan Bigham and Katie Archibald among the headline names.

