Looking back at the Gran Prix of Gloucester - Gallery

Iconic New England race signals US cyclo-cross season is in full flight
The Craft Gran Prix of Gloucester may be the closest thing the US has to an iconic cyclo-cross race. The venue in Gloucester, Massachusetts, along the Atlantic Coast north of Boston is both incredibly scenic and fittingly hard.
The Saturday and Sunday C2 races are part of USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar, while also serving as the opening rounds of the Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series presented by Cycle-Smart.
Four-time US champion Jeremy Powers summed it up well in a statement on the race website. "Gloucester is a special race for me," Powers said. It's a true New England classic: the big, rowdy crowds always show up, the course is dynamic and challenging, and all the top riders line up. Historic, classic, and epic."
Westerner Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Donkey Label Racing) of California swept both Elite men's races in Gloucester this year, while the Elite women's races saw Emma White (Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld.com) of New York take the Saturday win and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) of Maine win on Sunday.
Check out these Dave McElwaine photos for a look at the action and the spectacle.
