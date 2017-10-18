Trending

Looking back at the Gran Prix of Gloucester - Gallery

Iconic New England race signals US cyclo-cross season is in full flight

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) approaching the stairs with White, Powers, and Clark close behind.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cannondale) on the front row of the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sammy Runnels (Squid Squad) was having a brilliant race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emily Kachorek (Squid Squad) followed by Teal Stetson-Lee on a tricky descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) closed the gap to Compton somewhat on the final lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sunny Gilbert (Fearless Femme Racing) leads a group through the switchbacks

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was happy with her performance on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Gloucester double winner Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) gets ready for Sunday's race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading up the steep climb on the second lap with Werner and Ortenblad in tow

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers following his Aspire Racing team-mate Spencer Petrov through the mayhem at the first set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Scott Smith (JAM-NCC) at the top of the run-up mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The leaders pass by the big rock at the end of lap one on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) could not quite hang with Powers and Ortenblad today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the stairs late in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) leading Bjorn Selander on one of the run-ups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leading a group through the start/finish with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The lead pack was together for only one lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Courtenay McFadden (Pivot) riding in fourth position during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) took the hole-shot on Sunday and led in the early going

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) leading White on the steepest run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Mocogep) racing in third position during lap three on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) on her way to a fourth place finish on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Beth AnnOrton (Team S&M CX) on the run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) chasing Ferrier Bruneau early in Saturday's race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) attempting to break away from White in the final moments of Saturday's race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Emma White (Cannondale) takes the Saturday win at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) chasing Curtis White mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A JAM Fund racer emerging from a run-up along the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) at the front of the race next to the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spectators atop the big rock at Stage Fort Park watch Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) and Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) making his way up the most difficult run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) wins before a huge Saturday crowd at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) takes the win and sweeps the Gloucester weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Craft Gran Prix of Gloucester may be the closest thing the US has to an iconic cyclo-cross race. The venue in Gloucester, Massachusetts, along the Atlantic Coast north of Boston is both incredibly scenic and fittingly hard.

The Saturday and Sunday C2 races are part of USA Cycling's Pro Cyclo-cross Calendar, while also serving as the opening rounds of the Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series presented by Cycle-Smart.

Four-time US champion Jeremy Powers summed it up well in a statement on the race website. "Gloucester is a special race for me," Powers said. It's a true New England classic: the big, rowdy crowds always show up, the course is dynamic and challenging, and all the top riders line up. Historic, classic, and epic."

Westerner Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Donkey Label Racing) of California swept both Elite men's races in Gloucester this year, while the Elite women's races saw Emma White (Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld.com) of New York take the Saturday win and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) of Maine win on Sunday.

Check out these Dave McElwaine photos for a look at the action and the spectacle.

 