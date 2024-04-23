Look launches new 785 Huez for climbing purists on a budget, complete with carbon nanotubes

By Will Jones
published

No top-spec models in a move targeting consumers over pros

Look 785 Huez
(Image credit: Look)

In a surprise move, Look has today launched a new top-flight climbing bike. Normally we see models such as this piloted by WorldTour teams first in subtly choreographed, 'accidentally' released events at big races, but the new 785 Huez hasn't been seen under the riders from Cofidis, at least not that we can remember. 

As the name would suggest, the bike takes aim at the big mountains like Alpe d'Huez, focussing on a low weight and a high stiffness-to-weight ratio, rather than aerodynamic efficiency.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael