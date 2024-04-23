Look launches new 785 Huez for climbing purists on a budget, complete with carbon nanotubes

In a surprise move, Look has today launched a new top-flight climbing bike. Normally we see models such as this piloted by WorldTour teams first in subtly choreographed, 'accidentally' released events at big races, but the new 785 Huez hasn't been seen under the riders from Cofidis, at least not that we can remember.

As the name would suggest, the bike takes aim at the big mountains like Alpe d'Huez, focussing on a low weight and a high stiffness-to-weight ratio, rather than aerodynamic efficiency.

With Ultegra Di2 being the top spec groupset, it's safe to say we aren't likely to see this bike used in the WorldTour. (Image credit: Look)

Round tubes and 'normal' kit

In recent years we've seen a move from teams having an aero bike for the flat and a climbing bike for the mountains towards a single race bike setup. Look provides Cofidis with its 795 Blade RS, and the fact that this new Huez isn't available in a SRAM Red or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 build suggests it's not going to feature in the pro ranks.

This is bolstered by the fact it has a normal round seatpost; not very aero, but actually likely of benefit to consumers. It's easier to live with and makes playing with bike fit a lot more simple.

The frame tubes, too, are predominantly rounded and thin, with nary a truncated aerofoil to be found. It's similar in that respect to the non-aero but still very popular Specialized Aethos in that regard.

Look says the 785 Huez is an adaptable platform designed for long days in big mountains. While it may have internal cable routing, the cockpit consists of a separate bar and stem, further alluding to the fact that this is a consumer-first machine rather than a pro race trickle-down model.

Round bars and a normal stem, albeit with internal routing, will be a boon to fans of messing about with their bike fit. (Image credit: Look)

Nanotubes to save grams

While the round profiles admit defeat on the aero battlefield, they do help to save weight. The tube profiles, along with the addition of carbon nanotubes (CNTs), which allegedly make the layup stronger, in turn allowing thinner tube thicknesses, keep the weight for the frameset down to 1280g.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A T47 bottom bracket marries up nicely with the rest of the sensible standard for the rest of the bike, in addition to a thoroughly modern (though not massive by any means nowadays) clearance for 32mm tyres.

A round seatpost and an external clamp are rare things indeed on new bikes nowadays. (Image credit: Look)

Specs and pricing

The Look 785 Huez is available as a frameset for €2490 / £2490 / $2790 and in specs ranging from Shimano 105 mechanical for $3,690, through to Ultegra Di2 as the top flight option at $6,490. UK and EU pricing for complete bikes has not yet been forthcoming but we will update as soon as it becomes available.