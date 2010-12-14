Löfkvist to captain Sky at Giro d'Italia
Former maglia rosa wearer to return to Italian Grand Tour
Thomas Löfkvist will assume the role of captain when he targets the Giro d'Italia in 2011 according to eurosport.se. The Swedish racer will lead his Team Sky for the Italian Grand Tour in May. The team has decided that he will lead at the Giro and his teammate Bradley Wiggins will lead the squad at the Tour de France in July.
Commenting on the difficulty of the next Giro, Löfkvist said, "It is extraordinary."
He added that the team doesn't have any specific goals for the Giro. "It is difficult to set goals now. You have to come well prepared and then get to see how far it goes." He is not planning to do reconnaissance on any Giro stages before the start.
Löfkvist, who wore the maglia rosa pink leader's jersey and the maglia bianca best young rider's jersey in 2009 is currently spending time in Majorca at a Sky team training camp.
