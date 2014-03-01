Live video coverage of Mellow Johnny's Classic
Elite men's and women's cross country races open US Cup Pro Series
Set in the heart of the Texas Hill Country and a just outside the cultural mecca of Austin, Texas, the Mellow Johnny’s Classic is the first stop on the USA Cycling US Cup Pro Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. The new four-race series is the richest purse in cross-country racing, and all four events will be sanctioned by the UCI as Category HC or Category 1 events.
Related Articles
Read the race preview and watch below the live video coverage of the elite men's and women's races.
Saturday, March 1 Mellow Johnny's Classic streaming schedule (all times US CST)
12:00 - 12:15 Elite Women cross country call-up
12:15 - 14:15 Elite Women cross country race (Live Webcast)
14:30 - 14:45 Elite Men cross country call-up
14:45 - 16:45 Elite Men cross country race (Live Webcast)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy