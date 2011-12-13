Trending

Live stream from USA Pro Cycling Challenge announcement

Host cities announced, with 7-Eleven team in attendance

Andy Schleck makes his way through the crowds at the last KOM before dropping into Breckenridge at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado.

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Cyclingnews is pleased to present the live stream from the official announcement of the host cities for the 2012 USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

The show begins at 5:15 PM Mountain Standard Time on December 13.

The VIP preview of the race will include riders Matt Cooke, Lucas Euser and Chris Baldwin as well as members of the former 7-Eleven cycling team and other cycling dignitaries.