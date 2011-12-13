Live stream from USA Pro Cycling Challenge announcement
Host cities announced, with 7-Eleven team in attendance
Cyclingnews is pleased to present the live stream from the official announcement of the host cities for the 2012 USA Pro Cycling Challenge.
The show begins at 5:15 PM Mountain Standard Time on December 13.
The VIP preview of the race will include riders Matt Cooke, Lucas Euser and Chris Baldwin as well as members of the former 7-Eleven cycling team and other cycling dignitaries.
