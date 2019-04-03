Live coverage of Tour of Flanders on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 The Tour of Flanders peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra checks back for Mads Pedersen near the end of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan on the attack at the 2018 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Niki Terpstra en route to winning the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Mads Pedersen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert on the 2018 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It's been a thrilling Spring Classics campaign so far, and the pinnacle of the Belgian cobbled one-days is about to take place this weekend at the Tour of Flanders. Don't miss our live text coverage on Sunday, April 7, of the men's 270km race from Antwerp to Oudenaarde.

Deceuninck-QuickStep may have a strong hold on the Classics, with the likes of Philippe Gilbert, Zdenek Stybar and Bob Jungels, but there will be a handful of other favourites on the start line from rival teams. Greg Van Avermaet will have his eyes on the prize for this CCC Team, particularly after his slower-than-usual start to the season. There will also be Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Oliver Naesen (Ag2R La Mondiale), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie).

Join us for minute-by-minute coverage of the men's race, from start to finish, at our live race centre: live.cyclingnews.com

Following along with us as the race unfolds over the five cobbled sectors and 17 helllingen that are sure to wreak havoc on the WorldTour peloton. Sharp inclines that have made up the history of the Tour of Flanders, including the Oude Kwaremont, Muur-Kapelmuur, Koppenberg, Taaienberg and the Paterberg, will provide the backdrop for a spectacle that you don't want to miss.

Cyclingnews will have the full results and report along with galleries of both the men's and women's Tour of Flanders. Check back with us directly following the two races for all the latest information.