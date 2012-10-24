Live: 2013 Tour de France presentation

The route of the 2013 Tour de France will be officially unveiled at 11:30am Central European Time, and you will be able to view the announcement live on Cyclingnews.

It is already known that the Grand Depart will be in Corsica, and the inclusion of the Mont Ventoux and Alpe d'Huez are heavily rumored, but the rest of the course will not be official until organiser Christophe Prudhomme lifts the curtain.

How will the ASO react to the lifetime ban and disqualification of results of Lance Armstrong, which was ratified by the UCI on Monday? In an event that traditionally honours past winners, how will they fill seven empty blanks? Find out here when the presentation commences.

Press Conference Tour de France