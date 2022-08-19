Lisa Klein takes power to Trek-Segafredo in 2023

Lisa Klein will take her powerful time trial skills to Trek-Segafredo next season, making the switch from Canyon-SRAM racing in January. Trek-Segafredo announced on Friday that she will race for the team for the next three years.

Klein is the reigning gold medalist for Germany in the team pursuit from the Tokyo Olympic Games and in the Mixed Relay team time trial from the 2021 World Championships. Riding the last five seasons for Canyon-SRAM, the 26-year-old won GC titles at the Healthy Ageing Tour (2019) and twice at the Baloise Belgium Tour (2019 and 2021).

“To join Trek-Segafredo is the biggest chance in my career and an opportunity for which I am super happy but also highly motivated. For me, having raced against this team for a while it is inspiring how the riders are racing together and I think I will learn a lot from them. I also want to contribute to the big targets of the team, using each of our talents to reach a common goal,” Klein said in a team statement.

Since she joined Canyon-SRAM in 2018, Klein has racked up 14 podiums in individual time trial events, including prologues. After winning the junior women’s title in the time trial at the 2014 German Nationals, she went on to take the time trial national championship in 2019, after securing the road race title in 2017.

“I’m particularly looking forward to taking my time-trialling to the next level with Trek-Segafredo and above all my biggest goals for next year are at the spring Classics," she added.

"Trek-Segafredo are always up there in these races, and I’d love to add my strength to the team and hopefully we can achieve lots of success. Most of all, I’m looking forward to a new challenge and I’m excited to see how it goes!”

Trek-Segafredo Team Director Ina Teutenberg was eager to add the time trialling strength to the team for next season, as well as having her strength to lead the team in sprints and one-day races.

“Lisa is a powerhouse and a very complete rider. She is an awesome time triallist with a fast sprint, especially after a hard race,” said Teutenberg.

“These skills make her a very dangerous rider in stage races with a time trial, but I think she will be a great addition to our Classics squad, too. With the speed she has, Lisa will be a very useful rider in our lead-outs.”

Earlier this month Australian all-rounder Amanda Spratt signed a new two-year contract with Trek-Segafredo after an 11-year tenure with the BikeExchange-Jayco programme.