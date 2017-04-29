Chad Young succumbs to injuries

Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Axeon Hagens Berman)

Axeon Hagens Berman rider Chad Young has died almost a week after crashing heavily during the Tour of the Gila. In a post titled, 'Axeon Hagens Berman mourns Chad Young', the team confirmed that Young had succumbed to his injuries. He passed away while surrounded by his family.

“I am very sorry to let everyone know that Chad Young did not survive his crash last Sunday. He passed away Friday evening, surrounded by his family,” wrote team manager Axel Merckx in the post on the team’s website. “We lost a friend, a teammate and a family member. I have no words that can express my pain over this loss. I can only say that I am very thankful to have known him and that I feel privileged to have been able to share in his passion for cycling.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support over the past few days. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Young crashed on a descent during last Sunday’s stage as he was chasing back to the peloton with teammate Edward Anderson. While Anderson escaped with minor injuries, Young had to be airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries. He was initially described as being in a stable condition but the team said on Tuesday that the situation had become critical. On Friday, the team said that the 21-year-old was unlikely to recover from his injuries.

Tour of the Gila added their sympathies to Young's family. “It’s a heartbreaking situation,” said race director Jack Brennan.





Young’s death comes just a week after Michele Scarponi was killed during a training ride near his home in Italy.

Cyclingnews passes on its deepest condolences to Young’s family, friends and teammates.