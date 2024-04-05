Lily Williams extends contract with Human Powered Health through 2026

By Jackie Tyson
published

US Olympic track bronze medalist in top Classics form for Paris-Roubaix

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 Lily Williams of The United States and Team Human Powered Health crosses the finish line during the 5th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Womens Elite a 127km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) crosses the finish line in third at 2024 Danilith Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Human Powered Health confirmed a two-year contract extension with versatile sprinter Lily Williams, who will be part of the WorldTeam’s squad at Paris Roubaix Femmes this Saturday. The Olympic track medalist for Team USA's new contract means she will continue to compete with the US-based Women's WorldTour team through 2026.

Williams, the first rider confirmed for the squad through the next two seasons, has spent five of her seven years as a pro cyclist with the US-based team. She earned her first major podium at a European race three weeks ago at Nokere Koerse. On the climb of Lange Ast with under 15km to race, Williams followed an attack by the SD Worx-Protime duo Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes and held on for third across the closing kilometres.

