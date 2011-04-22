Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Rider Reconnaissance

Trending

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Rider Recon

Frank Schleck is coming into form

A sole Saur - Sojasun rider hits the climbs

Garmin-Cervelo will be looking for a result with Le Mevel and Hesjdal

Nick Nuyens rides ahead of his teammates

Saxo Bank have a string of riders capable of a result

BMC are without Evans but will work for Greg Van Avermaet

Schleck mixes it with BMC

Leopard Trek, with Voigt, are looking for their first classic win

FJD will be led by Pierrick Fédrigo

Chavanel will be hoping his strong form can last one more race

Rinaldo Nocentini has the experience to get a result

Nicholas Roche (AG2R) on the course

Euskatel has made the podium in the past

Gilbert's name is all over the road

Omega-Pharma Lotto will try and set up Gilbert for an Ardennes hat trick

Tony Martin (HTC-Highroad) will lead the American squad

No Kloden but in Janez Brajkovic Shack has a rider worth watching

Garmin-Cervelo has a number of cards to play

Liquigas enjoy the good weather

Diego Ulissi will give everything to help Cunego

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) will lead the team with his brother Andy

Gilbert will line up for Liege as the number one favourite after winning his last three races

Lampre has a point to prove after a poor showing in the classics this year

Defending champion Vino will lead Astana into battle

Basso will spearhead the Liquigas challenge

Di Luca, a former winner, is back in the peloton with Katusha

Katusha will have a number of cards to play on Sunday

Andy Schleck knows what it takes to win this race. He won in 2009 with a solo move

Anton and Sanchez will lead the Euskatel team in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Gilbert's fan club make a point on the road

Phil Liggett draws a big crowd

Omega-Pharma Lotto are full of confidence

HTC-Highroad out training on the course

Cunego has had a poor spring. Can he shine in the final Ardennes race?

RadioShack out training on the course

RadioShack out training on the course

Kolobnev will be one of Katusha's leaders in Liege

Le Mevel and Dan Martin

With less than 48 hours to go until the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège the majority of the racing peloton made the most of the fine spring weather during their reconnaissance over key sections of the route.

Leopard-Trek with the Schleck brothers at the helm will be hoping to end their classics duck but if they're to make the top step of the podium they'll need to beat the man of the moment Philippe Gilbert (Omega-Pharma Lotto). The Belgian has won his last three races including Amstel Gold and Fleche Wallonne. On Sunday he'll be looking to complete a rare triple by winning the race he's been aiming for all season.

However the field is one of the deepest in recent years and the likes of Dan Martin, Ryder Hesjdal (both Garmin-Cervelo), Igor Anton and Samuel Sanchez (both Euskatel) and defending champion Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) will all be looking to play a part.

Starting in Liège, the 255.5km race will head south to Bastogne before following the Luxembourg border back north towards Liège and the finish a few kilometres beyond the departure point an Ans. The parcours is what makes this monument so great. The road north to Ans is like a constant slap in the face, twisting and providing a rollercoaster ride over the final 100km.

The 10 key climbs of Liège-Bastogne-Liège:
Km 71.5 - Côte de Saint-Roch - 1.0km climb to 11%
Km 157.5 - Côte de Wanne - 2.7km climb to 7.3%
Km 164.5 - Côte de Stockeu (Stèle Eddy Merckx) - 1.0km climb to 12.2%
Km 170.0 - Côte de la Haute-Levée - 3.6km climb to 5.6%
Km 183.0 - Col du Rosier - 4.4km climb to 5.9%
Km 195.5 - Col du Maquisard - 2.5km climb to 5%
Km 206.0 - Mont-Theux - 2.6km climb to 5.9%
Km 220.5 - Côte de la Redoute - 2.0km climb to 8.8%
Km 236.0 - Côte de la Roche aux Faucons - 1.5km climb to 9.5%
Km 250.0 - Côte de Saint-Nicolas - 1.2km climb to 8.3%

 