Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Pidcock measures effort against Evenepoel to claim first Monument podium
'Remco asked me for a turn, and I said no, then he rode full gas and I got dropped' says Ineos Grenadiers rider
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) was forced to precisely measure his efforts against a stronger Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in order to limit his losses at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
The British rider admitted that he could not stay with the World Champion when he made his winning late-race attack, but by riding at his own pace, he was able to finish second place and so stand on his first Monument podium.
"Today was, of course, it was hard, there are no easy races now. I measured my effort on La Redoute so that I knew I could close the gap on the descent," Pidcock, third last week in Amstel Gold, said afterwards.
"On the next climb, I was on the limit, and I knew that, here, I could either commit full gas and maybe end up with nothing or wait a bit and try and go for second. I still finished second, so the plan paid off."
Overwhelming favourite Tadej Pogačar was forced to abandon after a crash 85km into the race, where he fractured his wrist and was taken to hospital for immediate surgery.
Evenepoel, who was also a favourite to win the race, put pressure on Côte de la Redoute, but Pidcock was able to reconnect with him on the descent.
The World Champion then made his winning surge over the Côte de Cornemont, leaving Pidcock behind and soloing some 30km to victory.
"It was hard. He asked me for a turn, and I said, 'No,' and then he rode full gas, and I got dropped," Pidcock said.
Pidcock ended up winning the chase-group sprint for second place, while Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) was in third place on the podium, and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was fourth in Liege.
"Of course, my ambition is to win, and I want to win, but Remco was incredibly strong today. It was my first podium in a Monument, so I can be happy with it," Pidcock said.
"I didn't have much luck at this race in previous years. I was ill in the first one and didn't start, and last year, I was also sick in the race. So, this is my first successful one, and I'll take this as a positive."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.