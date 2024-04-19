‘Liège-Bastogne-Liège changed my cycling life’ - Wout Poels takes new road to Monument via Tour of the Alps

By James Moultrie
published

2016 winner takes inspiration from teammate and last year’s third place finisher Sanitago Buitrago

Bahrain - Victorious' Dutch rider Wout Poels cycles to the finish line to win the 15th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 179 km between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, in the French Alps, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Wout Poels wins a stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Poels will be one of a handful of former winners at this year’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday, but the Bahrain Victorious rider is taking a new approach to the final Classic of the spring.

The Dutchman has taken inspiration from teammate and podium-finisher in 2023, Santiago Buitrago, by completing five days of preparation for Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the Tour of the Alps before taking on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

