'Let's focus on Fabio' says Lampaert despite breaking collarbone at Milano-Torino

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Yves Lampaert crashed in the finale of Milano-Torino in Italy on Wednesday, breaking his collarbone and putting his upcoming racing plans in jeopardy, but the former Belgian road race champion has instead shown his concern and support for teammate Fabio Jakobsen, who was left in a serious condition following a crash at the finish of stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne.

"I'm OK after my crash today. Thanks for all the messages," Lampaert tweeted on Wednesday evening, before turning his attention to Jakobsen. "Let's focus on Fabio and pray that everything will turn out OK."

The 29-year-old then added in a later tweet: "Come on, 'Fabke' – win this battle. Everybody is praying for you."

Deceuninck-QuickStep reported that Lampaert had broken his left collarbone in the crash that happened inside the final eight kilometres of the Italian one-day race, when the Belgian WorldTour team's rider appeared to brush a piece of road furniture before losing his balance and coming down hard on his shoulder.

Lampaerts' teammate Michael Mørkøv also came down in the crash, but the Danish road race champion was able to remount and finish in 78th place, while the team's focus for the day, Irish road race champion Sam Bennett, could only finish 19th in the bunch sprint, which was won by Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Démare.

I'm okay after my crash today. Thanks for all messages! Let's focus on Fabio and pray everything will turn out okay! 🙏 https://t.co/sXKuW8bAgKAugust 5, 2020