Lampaert extends contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep until 2022

Deceuninck-QuickStep have announced that Yves Lampaert has extended his contract with the team for an additional two years taking him through 2022.

The former Belgian national champion, who joined the team in 2015, will embark on his seventh season under the management of Patrick Lefevere next year, confirming his status as a cornerstone of the Belgian team.

"I’m happy with my contract extension," Lampaert said. "It’s nice to feel Patrick and the team putting their trust in me! This definitely gives me an extra boost for the remainder of the season, once it will restart. I can now go to the upcoming races with a clear mind.

"I have a special bond with this team and I’m a proud Wolf. Next year will be my seventh with the squad and I hope there will be many more."

Lampaert is one of the team's strongest one-day racers in both a support role and contender for wins. He is a two-time winner of Dwars door Vlaanderen and has stood on the podium at Paris-Roubaix and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and he won a stage at the Vuelta a España.

His contract was set to expire at the end of this season and although he had reportedly been in contact with other teams, he wanted to stay with Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"Yves has been part of our circle of trust for some time now. We know what he is capable of and we believe he will only improve in the coming years," Lefevere said.

"He is very much appreciated by his colleagues and never hesitates to give his all for them. He puts the group first and not himself, as it should be in the Wolfpack. Having him on board for two more years gives us a lot of satisfaction."