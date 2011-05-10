Leopard Trek to ride on in Giro d'Italia
Fourth stage to begin with a minute's silence
Leopard Trek, the team of Wouter Weylandt will continue its presence in the Giro d'Italia, following the Belgian's tragic death as a result of a crash during Monday's third stage.
"We will start Tuesday out of respect for the family Weylandt and also to share our grief with the world of cycling," Nygaard told reporters. "The boys were totally defeated. If there is anyone who did not want to continue, we accept that."
The 26-year-old fell on the descent of the Passo del Bocco and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital where doctors were unable to revive him.
Today's fourth stage from Genova Quarto dei Mille to Livorno will be preceded by a minute's silence in honour of Weylandt.
