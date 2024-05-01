Lennard Kämna released from hospital a month after being hit by driver

Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that Lennard Kämna has been released from hospital in Tenerife, almost a month after being hit by a driver while out on a ride during the team's altitude training camp.

The German was preparing to make his third appearance at the Giro d'Italia, which kicks off in Piemonte this weekend, when he was hit and seriously injured on Wednesday, April 3.

Kämna was the only member of Bora-Hansgrohe involved in the incident after "a driver of an oncoming vehicle turned left into [his] lane and collided with him" according to the team. He was rushed to a local intensive care unit after suffering numerous injuries, including a chest injury, and underwent surgery last week.

Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that Kämna will fly to Hamburg today and then receive treatment from the team's medical department.

"Thank you for all the support over the past few weeks. I would especially like to thank my girlfriend and my family who have done everything to make me feel as comfortable as possible," Kämna said.

"It has not been an easy time at the University Hospital in Tenerife, but I am very grateful to the medical team and nurses for what they have done for me over the past few weeks.

"I am overjoyed that the first step of my recovery has been completed today and that I can now move on to Hamburg: I will start my rehab there and I am highly motivated to get back on the bike as soon as possible. But the most important thing is to get healthy again."

The German team has yet to announce any possible date for Kämna's potential racing return. He was set to co-lead the squad at the Giro d'Italia after an early season which has seen him place in the top 10 at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Kämna has raced the Giro twice during his career, winning stage 4 to Mount Etna in 2022 and then taking ninth overall last May.

In his place, Dani Martínez will lead the way for Bora-Hansgrohe while Tour de Suisse breakout star Florian Lipowitz will be another rider to watch in the high mountains. Danny van Poppel is the team's sprint leader after Australian fastman Sam Welsford missed the eight-man selection.