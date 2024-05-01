Lennard Kämna released from hospital a month after being hit by driver

By Dani Ostanek
published

'I am highly motivated to get back on the bike as soon as possible. But the most important thing is to get healthy again' says German climber

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) at Tirreno-Adriatico in March
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) at Tirreno-Adriatico in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bora-Hansgrohe have announced that Lennard Kämna has been released from hospital in Tenerife, almost a month after being hit by a driver while out on a ride during the team's altitude training camp.

The German was preparing to make his third appearance at the Giro d'Italia, which kicks off in Piemonte this weekend, when he was hit and seriously injured on Wednesday, April 3.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix