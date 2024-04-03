Lennard Kämna injured in traffic incident during altitude camp
Bora-Hansgrohe rider in hospital on same day teammate Primoz Roglic crashed hard in Itzulia
Bora-Hansgrohe announced on Wednesday that German Lennard Kämna was involved in a "traffic accident" while he was training during an altitude camp in Tenerife.
The 27-year-old is preparing to race the Giro d'Italia this year, with the Tour of the Alps (April 15-19) the next race on his calendar.
It is not yet known how serious the rider's injuries are.
"Today we were unfortunately reminded once again how dangerous our sport can be. Lennard Kämna was involved in a traffic accident today that occurred during a training ride on Tenerife," the team announced.
"He is currently in hospital for further examinations. More details asap. Get well soon Lenny!"
Last year Kämna finished ninth in the Giro d'Italia and was due to lead the team in May.
The incident came on the same day that his teammate Primož Roglič crashed hard during stage 3 of the Itzulia Basque Country. He was able to finish the stage after being cleared of any concussion symptoms and kept his overall lead in the race, however, according to the team, "he suffered superficial wounds on his right side, contusions and bruising".
Roglič was also due to have a further examination of his injuries after the stage in Itzulia.
