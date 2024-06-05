Lennard Kämna making 'great progress' following serious training crash

Lennard Kämna is making “great progress” in his recovery from the injuries he sustained in an April training crash, according to his Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Kämna crashed heavily in Tenerife on April 4 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle turned into his lane and collided with him. The German sustained what his team described as “numerous injuries, especially to his chest." He was initially treated in the intensive care unit, and he would spend almost a month in hospital in Tenerife.

Following his released from hospital on May 1, Kämna travelled to Hamburg, where he continued his rehabilitation at the BG Klinikum.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bora-Hansgrohe reported that Kämna had completed this phase of his rehabilitation programme at the end of May.

“An emotional milestone in this phase was his return to the bike,” read the statement from Bora-Hansgrohe.



“44 days after the accident on Tenerife, Lennard Kämna was able to ride his Specialized again for the first time – for a short test on the rollers.”

A winner of stages in all three Grand Tours, Kämna has this week moved to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre near Salzburg, Austria for the next phase of his recovery. No date has yet been fixed for his return to competition. The 27-year-old had been due to race the Giro d’Italia alongside Daniel Martínez, who eventually placed second overall.

“The program for the coming weeks includes tests, physiotherapy and training sessions,” said Bora-Hansgrohe.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team will be rebranded as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe ahead of the Tour de France, with the official launch to be held in Salzburg on June 26, three days before the Grand Départ.