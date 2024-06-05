Lennard Kämna making 'great progress' following serious training crash

German moves on to Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre for next phase of rehabilitation

Lennard Kämna is making “great progress” in his recovery from the injuries he sustained in an April training crash, according to his Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Kämna crashed heavily in Tenerife on April 4 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle turned into his lane and collided with him. The German sustained what his team described as “numerous injuries, especially to his chest." He was initially treated in the intensive care unit, and he would spend almost a month in hospital in Tenerife.

