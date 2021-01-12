LeMond reveals Prolog electric city bike

LeMond Bikes has today revealed images of its lightweight e-bike designed for everyday use, the Prolog. Targeted at those riders who desire a sophisticated battery-assisted bike, the overall carbon-fibre structure is decidedly premium in appearance and finish.

Integrated frame features are a strong design theme with the Prolog. As such, LeMond's industrial designers have embedded rearward-facing LEDs in the bike’s dropped chainstays to increase rider visibility to other road users.

The bike is fitted with flat bars. The cockpit is compact and sees all cables neatly ported through the stem, to their various internally routed positions. LeMond's integrated handlebar and stem also houses a powerful LED light for safe commuting at dawn or dusk.

Aiming toward the modern requirements of everyday use, the bike is equipped with Shimano's GRX 1x11 gravel drivetrain and hydraulic brakes, and rolls aluminium rims wrapped in 700x38c tyres.

Lights are integrated both front and rear (Image credit: LeMond)

Providing the pedal-assistance is a Mahle X35+ mid-drive motor, rated at 250w, with a 40Nm torque output. Engineers have optimized the Mahle system for speeds between 15 - 25kph, whilst the motor disengages at when you roll past 32kph.

LeMond claims the Prolog should be good for 74km of pedal-assisted riding range, although that can be increased by using another 250Wh external battery pack.

On a size large the geometry chart shows a 71-degree head angle, 73-degree seat angle and 635mm of stack height. The Prolog’s reach is 420mm and overall bike mass is a very reasonable 11.7kg.

The Prolog’s core specification can be upgraded with LeMond LC30 carbon-fibre wheels, a composite basket and rack mount, or Shimano’s Di2 electronic drivetrain.

Market availability is scheduled for late February, with three colourways (Blanc, Noir, and Rosa). The launch price is $4,500 and of course, the cachet of that LeMond name on the downtube has a value all of its own.

