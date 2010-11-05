Leishman signs with Avanti

Mark "Cabin" Leishman has signed a two-year deal with Avanti. (Image credit: Avanti)

New Zealand mountain biker Mark "Cabin" Leishman has signed a deal to race Avanti bikes for the next two years. Leishman, who is the current Oceania Championship short track titleholder, will pilot the brand new Avanti Team Competitor 29er mountain bike, along with road and time trial bikes.

The signing allows Cabin to join forces with his partner Nic Leary to form a powerful combination as "CabiNic Racing". The two hope to dominate the off-road scene in New Zealand this summer.

"This deal has actually been in the works for quite a while. To ride for a New Zealand company with such an exciting vision for the future is quite special," said Leishman. "Obviously the stumbling block prior was the absence of a 29er in the Avanti range. But the new Team Competitor 29er is a stunning bike, and I'm quite excited about showcasing its ability in events this season," said Leishman.

Leishman competes in mountain biking and multi-sport events.





Cabin will be lining up at the Huka XL mountain bike event at November's Taupo Cycle Challenge, quickly followed by Christchurch's Festival of Cycling. He then will kick into a busy season on both sides of the Tasman that includes Half Ironmans, national mountain bike and XTERRA Championships and the 3D Multisport Championship.

Leishman started off this season with a win at the Whaka 100 marathon, and he placed fourth at the Singlespeed World Championships in Rotorua, New Zealand, last month.