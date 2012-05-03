Leipheimer still questionable for Tour of California

Image 1 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was attentive as usual (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey at the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Levi Leipheimer is improving but is still questionable for the Amgen Tour of California later this month. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider was hit by a car whilst training on April 1, suffering a fractured fibula.

"There's still pain in my leg," Leipheimer said. "There's soreness when I try and apply a little more force or get out of the saddle. I can still train, but it is not easy. I'm not sure about my participation in Tour of California at this point."

With the race starting in less than two weeks, time is running out. The team said that it would monitor his progress in the next few days before taking the final decision as to whether he should be at the start.

Leipheimer has won the race three times, from 2007 to 2009, finished third in 2010 and second last year. He has the most stage wins of any rider, with six.

The 38-year-old was training in Spain for Pais Vasco when he was hit from behind by a car. At first it was thought that he had only suffered a muscle contusion, but x-rays found the fracture, and he returned home to Santa Rosa, California. He did not require surgery, but his recovery has been much slower than expected.