Leipheimer injured in crash while training

Image 1 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was attentive as usual (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) on the attack. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 3 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) was hit from behind by a car while alone on a training ride in Pais Vasco on Sunday. Leipheimer suffered soreness and swelling to his lower left leg. He was transported to the hospital where an x-ray was performed. No broken bones were found, and he is hoping that the injury is just a muscle contusion to his left calf.

Due to the injury, Leipheimer will not start Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco on Monday. Other examinations will be done once he arrives in California tomorrow. He will return to training depending on how his clinical situation evolves.

"I was kind of in shock, you know," Leipheimer said. "The bottom line is it was super scary, and I am lucky to be alive. I'd also like to add that the team has been really supportive. The doctor here took great care of me. Ro, who handles all our travel did a great job at making sure I get home really early, and I've received good messages from the team. I'm really thankful for that."