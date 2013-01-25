Leinders questioned for three hours by Belgian cycling federation

Dr Geert Leinders (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Dr. Geert Leinders appeared before the Royal Belgian Cycling Federation for three hours on Thursday. His attorney said that Leinders, who is no longer involved in cycling, was cooperative, but no details were released.

Leinders has been named by various sources as providing EPO to riders at the former Rabobank team. He was most recently a team doctor at Team Sky, but his contract was not renewed. He has denied any involvement in doping.

He had no comment after the interrogation. “The investigation is confidential, so we cannot talk about the content,” his attorney Johnny Maeschalck told Het Nieuwsblad.

“My client does not want to be active in cycling and has no license for this season. But he wants to cooperate with the investigation. There were ten questions asked during the interview and we have therefore responded.”

The Federation announced earlier this week that it had opened the investigation of Leinders, a “former licensee”. It said that after hearing Leinders, “the federation prosecutor will then decide what further steps should be taken.”