Report: Belgian Federation to investigate Dr. Leinders

Dr Geert Leinders (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Belgian Cycling Federation will open an investigation into the former Rabobank team doctor Geert Leinders, according to Dutch media reports. Leinders is alleged to have helped several riders to dope.

Leinders worked for Rabobank from 1996 to 2009. Recent reports have indicated that team doping started at the Dutch team as far back as 1996. Leinders went on to work part-time for Team Sky in 2011, and this fall it was announced that his contract with the British team would not be renewed.

According to RTL.nl, the Belgian Federation had been following the stories of Leinders and doping, but did not take action until comments from former rider Danny Nelissen this weekend, who specifically named the Belgian doctor.

Amongst his comments, Nelissen said, “I never had to spend a cent for EPO. That was arranged by team doctor Leinders,” adding, “You had to have shots, and it was nice that someone else would do that for you.”

Levi Leipheimer is also said to have named Leinders in his affidavit attached to the USADA's 'Reasoned Decision' in the Lance Armstrong and US Postal Service Team investigation.

Leipheimer rode for Rabobank from 2002 to 2004, and according to nrc.nl, said: “I continued to use EPO while with Rabobank in 2002, 2003 and 2004, and was also assisted by the Rabobank team doctor Geert Leinders, from whom I purchased EPO.”

The name of the doctor was originally blacked out in the publicly released version of the document.

UPDATE: The Belgian Cycling Federation today released a statement confirming their investigation of Leinders. "Dr. Geert Leinders was invited last week to come in for questioning by the Federal Prosecutor on January 24 at 2:00 p.m.," read the press release. "Dr. Geert Leinders will have the chance to provide his version of the facts. After adding his statement to the file the Federal Prosecutor will then decide what further steps should be taken."