Leaked: 2016 Specialized mountain bike products

Whether it's a glitch with the company's website or a deliberate slow-leak, Specialized's German website has several noteworthy 2016 items on display that don't appear on the US, UK or Australian versions.

We reached out to Specialized to ask about the product, but Specialized representatives declined to comment.

One of the most intriguing additions isn't a new model, but rather, a brand-new shock from Öhlins. This new damper appears on the 2016 Specialized S-Works and Expert-level Enduro models.

This shock seems to be an air version of the Öhlins TTX shock. Like the coil-sprung version, this new shock uses a similar adjustment layout offering high- and low-speed rebound and compression adjustments.

New fat bike options

The Fatboy line gets wider for 2016. Specialized's fat bike gets the S-Works treatment. This new addition features a full carbon frame and fork, HED's Big Deal carbon rims and a SRAM XX1 drivetrain.

Also new for 2016 is the Helga, a women's-specific fat bike. The Helga will come in at least two versions: the Helga and Helga comp.

Specialized has yet to announce pricing, weight and availability