Le Mevel to defend title with fractured wrist

Christophe Le Mevel (Team Garmin-Cervelo) signed from FDJ (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Le Mevel, who had to abandon the Tour Méditerranéen on stage three due to a crash, has been diagnosed with a wrist fracture. After undergoing x-rays in the hospital at Nice, the Frenchman discovered that he broke the trapezoid bone of his right wrist in the fall.

Le Mevel, who won the Tour du Haut-Var in 2010, will nevertheless be at the start of the two-day event on the Côte d'Azur this Saturday. Wearing a splint, the medical staff of his Garmin-Cervélo team has given him the green light to defend his title.

Le Mevel finished 10th overall in the 2009 Tour de France and has his first great season objective at the Giro d'Italia this year.

The 43rd edition of the Tour du Haut-Var begins on Saturday, February 19, with a loop from La Croix Valmer to Grimaud (close to Saint Tropez). Stage 2 on Sunday takes the peloton around the hinterland of Draguignan.

Participating teams are AG2R La Mondiale, Saxo Bank Sungard, Euskaltel - Euskadi, Team Garmin - Cervélo, Bretagne Schuller, Cofidis, FDJ, Team Europcar, Saur - Sojasun, Team Type 1, Team Netapp, Skil-Shimano, Auber 93, Endura Racing, Roubaix Lille Métropole, Vélo-Club La Pomme Marseille, Veranda's Willems - Accent and Movistar.