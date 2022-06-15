Le Col and Cancellara team up to create new collection
By Will Jones published
Homage to one of the greatest Classics cyclists of the modern age
Ask any cycling fan about the greatest cyclists of the last 20 years and you're bound to hear the name 'Fabian Cancellara'. The Swiss rider has won seven monuments, two Olympic gold medals, four rainbow jerseys and has pulled on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France no less than 29 times.
Le Col, the clothing partner for Cancellara's eponymous 'Chasing Cancellara' series of races, has now released a capsule collection in homage to, and in collaboration with him.
What's in the collection?
The Le Col Fabian Cancellara collection comprises two jerseys and two bib shorts, plus socks and a cap, all sold separately. For those after pure speed there is the Pro Aero Jersey, with design notes taken from the Leopard Trek team kit of yesteryear as well as the Swiss national champions kit, which is a big plus. We're yet to test it to see if it'll make it into our list of the best cycling jerseys, but this this is an aero focussed jersey for sure, so expect a close fit, shorter front and longer arms whether you go for the men's or women's version. To match it are the Pro Bib Shorts, which are more subtle in design with flashes of colour on the base of each leg gripper.
If all out speed isn't your ultimate goal, you're after a bit more comfort, or you just want a mostly black jersey then there is the Sport Jersey, with the same design feel but a bit more dark blue from Fabian's early days at Fassa Bortolo. Designed more for training and longer days out it won't be quite so skin-tight, with a more relaxed fit and longer front panel. The Sport Bibs are visually identical to the Pro model, but are less tuned for racing. The Pro aim for a compression fit like many of the best cycling shorts, with the Sport fitting less snugly.
If you're lacking motivation before your rides the each jersey features Cancellara's palmares on one pocket (just the highlights, or the pocket would be enormous), and a spartan helmet on another to match his nickname of Spartacus. If you want to go full matchy-matchy then there are a pair of socks and a cotton cap that more closely mirror the design of the Sport Jersey; predominately black, with flashes of red, white, turquoise and navy.
Pricing
If this tickles your fancy then head to Le Col (opens in new tab).
- Sport Jersey - £95
- Sport Bibs - £130
- Pro Aero Jersey - £145
- Pro Bibs - £170
- Socks - £15
- Cap - £20
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.