Lazer launches new Sphere helmet - with MIPS

Lazer has added a new MIPS-equipped road helmet to its product portfolio.

Known for creating some of the best road bike helmets around, the Belgian brand has developed its Sphere to be both stylish in appearance and seamless to ride with, without sacrificing safety features.

Industrial designers at Lazer analysed rider position and claim to have found that most road cyclists power along at a 15-degree forward slant of the head. This biomechanical data was used as a core value to design the airflow properties of Lazer’s Sphere.

Generously sized vent ports ensure optimal airflow, providing some much-needed cooling on those sweltering midday training rides during summer.

Beyond the Sphere’s balanced airflow, it also promises to be effortlessly adjustable, thanks to Lazer’s Rollsys retention system, which tensions the fit through 360 degrees.

With the helmet’s fit adjuster mounted high, riders with long hair, or those who tie their hair in a ponytail, won’t suffer the annoyance of having the retention system snagging on their locks.

(Image credit: Lazer)

The Sphere plays nicely with the best cycling sunglasses and if you plan on riding through the coldest of training days with it, Lazer’s Aeroshell cover fits, too.

Available in four different sizes and seven colourways, the smallest Spheres are 250g with the largest variants at 350g. On that traditional sizing scale, Lazer’s new Sphere ranges from 52-64cm head size circumference.

Lazer’s UK customers will only have the option of the premium Sphere MIPS. Equipped with the Swedish MIPS slip-plane liner, riders will benefit from additional crash safety.

The MIPS liner absorbs angular impact forces and slows those rapid rotational forces, that can often trigger soft-tissue brain trauma.

Lazer is marketing the Sphere MIPS at £119.99 / €159.95 / $159.95.