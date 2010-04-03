Lazer Helmets to debut snap-on Aero Shell cover

Image 1 of 3 The precisely molded Aero Shell requires no fasteners to affix to Lazer's Helium helmet - it simply snaps on and off. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 3 The Lazer Aero Shell helmet cover snaps on securely to the company's top-end Helium model yet is still easy to remove. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 3 Katusha riders will sport these specially finished polycarbonate helmet covers at Ronde van Vlaanderen to help protect their heads from cold wind and rain. (Image credit: James Huang)

Katusha team riders will arrive at the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen ready for inclement weather with Lazer's new Aero Shell helmet cover. The snap-on polycarbonate skin easily and securely attaches to the company's top-end Helium model with no tools or fasteners – yet is removable on the fly with one hand – and seals all of the upper vents from both wind and water, thus largely eliminating the need for additional hats or skullcaps in many conditions.

Lazer has equipped the team with special versions of the Aero Shell complete with commemorative 'Ronde van Vlaanderen' graphics but production versions will ultimately come only in clear. Other colors may be pending depending on consumer demand.

Retail price will range around US$20 and we anticipate these will prove quite popular come 'cross season.