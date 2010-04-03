Lazer Helmets to debut snap-on Aero Shell cover
New tech on display at Flanders
Katusha team riders will arrive at the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen ready for inclement weather with Lazer's new Aero Shell helmet cover. The snap-on polycarbonate skin easily and securely attaches to the company's top-end Helium model with no tools or fasteners – yet is removable on the fly with one hand – and seals all of the upper vents from both wind and water, thus largely eliminating the need for additional hats or skullcaps in many conditions.
Lazer has equipped the team with special versions of the Aero Shell complete with commemorative 'Ronde van Vlaanderen' graphics but production versions will ultimately come only in clear. Other colors may be pending depending on consumer demand.
Retail price will range around US$20 and we anticipate these will prove quite popular come 'cross season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy