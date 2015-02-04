Trending

Laws out of Ladies Tour of Qatar with broken collarbone

Bigla rider out after stage one fall

Image 1 of 3

Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey

Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 3

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall.

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 3

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week

Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week
(Image credit: Epic Images)

Sharon Laws has been forced out of the Ladies Tour of Qatar after breaking her left collarbone in a crash on stage one. The British rider was able to finish the stage, despite her heavy fall, but x-rays have revealed the break. It’s not known whether the Bigla rider will undergo surgery as she plans her recovery.

Related Articles

Qatar women's team targets 2016 Worlds

Last year’s stage win spurs Pieters on in Ladies Tour of Qatar

Cucinotta wins Ladies Tour of Qatar opener

News shorts: Optum down to four in Ladies Tour of Qatar, 5 WorldTour teams to Trofeo Laigueglia