Laws out of Ladies Tour of Qatar with broken collarbone
Bigla rider out after stage one fall
Sharon Laws has been forced out of the Ladies Tour of Qatar after breaking her left collarbone in a crash on stage one. The British rider was able to finish the stage, despite her heavy fall, but x-rays have revealed the break. It’s not known whether the Bigla rider will undergo surgery as she plans her recovery.
