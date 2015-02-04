Laws out of Ladies Tour of Qatar with broken collarbone

Image 1 of 3 Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 3 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 3 of 3 Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) has been riding aggressively all week (Image credit: Epic Images)

Sharon Laws has been forced out of the Ladies Tour of Qatar after breaking her left collarbone in a crash on stage one. The British rider was able to finish the stage, despite her heavy fall, but x-rays have revealed the break. It’s not known whether the Bigla rider will undergo surgery as she plans her recovery.



