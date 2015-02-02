Last year’s stage win spurs Pieters on in Ladies Tour of Qatar
2014 a breakthrough year for Dutch rider
With Kirsten Wild concentrating on the track Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) lines up at the Ladies Tour of Qatar as the only rider to have won a stage in last year’s race.
“Maybe I have more chances now but we also have Lucy in the team and she’s a really strong sprinter. She can prove herself a lot because Kirsten is not here and she can make a big step this year. We’ve got some really strong young riders on the team and Lucy and are I are different types of sprinters.”
“First I really didn’t like cycling. Then a friend of mine started to get into it and I got suck in. I got an old helmet, some old shoes and a bike. My dad thought that I’d be done after just trying it once but I went from there. Cycling has been around me my whole life, watching my dad and my brother.”
