Last year’s stage win spurs Pieters on in Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 3 Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 3 Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) took over the race lead (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

With Kirsten Wild concentrating on the track Amy Pieters (Liv-Plantur) lines up at the Ladies Tour of Qatar as the only rider to have won a stage in last year’s race.





“Maybe I have more chances now but we also have Lucy in the team and she’s a really strong sprinter. She can prove herself a lot because Kirsten is not here and she can make a big step this year. We’ve got some really strong young riders on the team and Lucy and are I are different types of sprinters.”





“First I really didn’t like cycling. Then a friend of mine started to get into it and I got suck in. I got an old helmet, some old shoes and a bike. My dad thought that I’d be done after just trying it once but I went from there. Cycling has been around me my whole life, watching my dad and my brother.”



