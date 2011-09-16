Laurent Didier to ride for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in 2012

Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank-SunGard) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Leopard SA, the management company that runs the Leopard Trek team and will control the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team in 2012, has announced that Laurent Didier has signed a one-year contract with the squad.

When the merger of the Leopard Trek and RadioShack outfits was announced, RadioShack said details and specifics of the new super team would be announced on September 15. However, only Didier’s arrival was confirmed, while Chris Horner told Cyclingnews that he had yet to have a final confirmation that he was part of the new roster despite being named a team leader in press releases. When announcing Didier’s signing, Leopard said that the final line-up for the team will be announced in due time.

Didier joins RadioShack-Nissan-Trek from Saxo Bank-SunGard and is a close friend of the Schlecks.

“I’m very glad to be riding in the same team as the brothers again. We train a lot together when we have similar race programmes and we've gotten to know each other very well,” Didier said in a press release. “I’m proud to be part of this team. As a Luxembourger, it’s an honour to be riding alongside Fränk and Andy.”

Didier turned professional in 2010 after finishing a construction engineering degree. He is expected to be a key domestique in the team in the coming season.

Team Manager Kim Andersen said: “Laurent is a clever guy, who can read a race very well. He’s very professional and will be a strong support when chaperoning his leaders through the peloton. He climbs okay too, so he’s really a valuable card to play. We’re very happy to welcome him aboard.”

