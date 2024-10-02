Latvia protests non-disqualification of Van der Poel after he 'endangered spectators' at Worlds

'It seems that some are more equal than others, especially when it comes to unpopular decisions to be made' says Federation president

Van der Poel beat Latvia&#039;s Toms Skujins to third in the World Championships road race
Van der Poel beat Latvia's Toms Skujins to third in the World Championships road race (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)

The Latvian Cycling Federation has protested to the UCI about the non-disqualification of Mathieu van der Poel from the World Championships elite men's road race after the Dutchman rode on a pavement and "endangered spectators".

Van der Poel was spotted bunnyhopping on and off of the pavement with 58.4km to go in the men's race, an action that is against the rules and has previously seen riders disqualified - notably Marlen Reusser at Gent Wevelgem earlier this season and Luke Rowe in the 2018 Tour of Flanders.

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.