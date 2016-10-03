Latest Fancy Bears leaks include Emma Johansson's TUE records

Image 1 of 5 Emma Johansson tries on the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Silver medallist for the second time, Emma Johansson (Sweden) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) won the QOM classification (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) at the 108 km Stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 on 8th September 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Sweden’s Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) is the latest cyclist to have her medical records released by the Fancy Bears hacking team that has previously revealed Therapeutic Use Exemptions for a handful of cyclists, including Tour de France winners Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

According to the leaked documents, Johansson received TUEs following the 2015 season for anaesthetic drugs alfentanil and sufentanil during an operation on October 15. Johansson underwent surgery to remove pins from a collarbone she broke in the spring of that year.

Johansson received the drugs during her surgery and did not receive them again, according to the leaked documents.

The 33-year-old rider, who is under contract with Wiggle High5 for the 2017 season, was riding for Orica-AIS in 2015. She broke her collarbone in a March 15 crash at the Novilon Eurocup, her 10th race day of the 2015 season.

After surgery to stabilize the fracture with a plate and pins, Johnansson returned to competition three weeks later at the Tour of Flanders, where she finished 13th. She ended her season with a fifth-place ride at the Richmond World Championships at the end of September, then underwent surgery to remove the plate and pins in October.

More on this story: