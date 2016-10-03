Latest Fancy Bears leaks include Emma Johansson's TUE records
Swedish rider received exemptions for anaesthetic drugs administered during surgery following 2015 season
Sweden’s Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) is the latest cyclist to have her medical records released by the Fancy Bears hacking team that has previously revealed Therapeutic Use Exemptions for a handful of cyclists, including Tour de France winners Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.
Related Articles
Johansson to lead Orica-AIS at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
Johansson looking for new challenges with Wiggle-Honda
Emma Johansson: If I didn’t have unfinished business with the Olympics, I would have stopped
Tour de France winners Froome and Wiggins named in confirmed 'Fancy Bear' WADA hack
Wiggins says he didn't take triamcinolone to gain an unfair advantage
Froome calls on anti-doping authorities to 'urgently address' TUE system
According to the leaked documents, Johansson received TUEs following the 2015 season for anaesthetic drugs alfentanil and sufentanil during an operation on October 15. Johansson underwent surgery to remove pins from a collarbone she broke in the spring of that year.
Johansson received the drugs during her surgery and did not receive them again, according to the leaked documents.
The 33-year-old rider, who is under contract with Wiggle High5 for the 2017 season, was riding for Orica-AIS in 2015. She broke her collarbone in a March 15 crash at the Novilon Eurocup, her 10th race day of the 2015 season.
After surgery to stabilize the fracture with a plate and pins, Johnansson returned to competition three weeks later at the Tour of Flanders, where she finished 13th. She ended her season with a fifth-place ride at the Richmond World Championships at the end of September, then underwent surgery to remove the plate and pins in October.
- Tour de France winners Froome and Wiggins named in confirmed 'Fancy Bear' WADA hack
- Wiggins spokesperson on WADA leak: 'There's nothing new here'
- WADA cyber-attack raises questions for Sky, cycling and TUE system at large
- Wiggins: Leinders had no part in TUE applications
- Zorzoli on the TUE grey area, McQuaid calls out 'Team Sky's hypocrisy'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy