Larsson breaks vertabrae in training crash

IAM Cycling's Gustav Larsson was unable to defend his national time trial championship on Thursday. The Swedish rider broke several of his thoracic vertebrae (the middle segment of the vertebral column) in a training crash.

Larsson was aiming for his seventh Swedish national title and fourth in a row. He was taken to hospital where he also received stitches for the facial wounds he received in the crash. He will be out of action for at least three months while he recovers from the injury and will have to wear a brace for much of that time. Larson recently finished fourth overall at the Tour of Norway.

Alexander Gingsjö beat Alexander Wetterhall by 57 seconds to take the title.