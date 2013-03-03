Lappartient beats Tchmil to European Cycling Union Presidency
Frenchman wins vote 34 to 12
David Lappartient is the new President of the European Cycling Union (EUC) after he beat Andre Tchmil, president of the Moldavian Cycling Federation, in an election held today as part of the 2013 European Cycling Union's Congress. Lappartient, president of the French Cycling Federation, beat Tchmil by 34 votes to 12 in an election that took place in the National Olympic Centre of French Sport (CNOSF).
Votes comprised of the 46 National Federations who were all in attendance in Paris. The UEC, a continental confederation that represents 48 different countries and organises the European championships,
Lappartient was elected to the presidency of the French cycling federation in 2009.
