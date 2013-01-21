Langvad joins forces with Team Davinci-Specialized

Image 1 of 4 Annika Langvad wins the marathon Worlds in 2012 (Image credit: Team DaVinci Specialized) Image 2 of 4 Annika Langvad and Team DaVinci Specialized Manager Lennie Kristensen (Image credit: Team DaVinci Specialized) Image 3 of 4 Annika Langvad and Team DaVinci Specialized Manager Lennie Kristensen (Image credit: Team DaVinci Specialized) Image 4 of 4 Annika Langvad atop the marathon Worlds podium in 2012 (Image credit: Team DaVinci Specialized)

Annika Langvad signed with Team Davinci-Specialized for the 2013 following two seasons of racing for Team Fujibikes Rockets. Davinci-Specialized is a small Danish team partnered with Specialized Nordic.

"I gained a lot of experience riding for Team Fujibikes Rockets, but I am looking forward to the opportunity to be part of a small Danish team, which is based right in my neighborhood," said Langvad. "I have found a comfortable environment here."

"The team has a good structure, where I can have a strong impact," said Langvad, who is looking forward to having extra support at the races. "There is good chemistry among the team members."

Langvad, a two-time marathon world champion, is hoping to learn from the experience of Davinci-Specialized Team Manager Lennie Kristensen, a former European champion, Tour VTT winner and podium regular on the mountain bike scene in the 90s. He also raced on the road with Team CSC from 2000 to 2004.

In addition to being the current marathon world champion, Langvad's other major results include finishing twice on the World Cup podium, once in second place at Dalby Forest and once in third place in Windham, both in 2011.

Langvad had a difficult 2012 in which she injured herself and had to sit out the Olympic Games. "I only started racing mountain bikes in 2008. Before that, I didn't do anything remotely related to sports at the level I'm at now. Things went really fast, and I now realize that 2011 was a dream season where nothing could go wrong. In 2012, I faced several broken ribs and was not able to compete at the Olympic Games."

"All the sudden, 2012 was a year where things were completely upside down and I struggled. However, most importantly I was able to prove to myself at the marathon Worlds at the end of the season, that 2011 was no fluke. I once again captured the world championship title."

"I know I can compete with the best. Now I'm fully focused on the 2013 season, where my main goals are the mountain bike World Cup races, the world championships and eventually the time trial world championships on the road as well."

Kristensen runs the Davinci Bicycle Shop in the heart of Copenhagen. "I've always had the dream of establishing my own team. So two years ago, I put together the semi-pro Davinci-Specialized Team. As a rider, I often thought about how I would run a team to try and get the riders to perform their best."

Talking about his new star rider, he said, "Annika has lots of good qualities and is obviously the type of rider that will raise the bar for us. I also think she has a lot of potential yet to be fulfilled and that the people involved in the project are right for helping Annika move forward. When the chance came to work with her, I had no doubts."

The Davinci-Specialized team's first official race will be the Andalucia Bike Race which Langvad will use as preparation for World Cup season.