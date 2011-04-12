Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge returns for year two

Image 1 of 3 Lachlan Norris won the inaugural Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 3 Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge logo (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 3 The Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge podium in 2010 (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge)

The Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge (LIMBC) is back for 2011. The second edition of the race will be held on October 17-23.

Organised by Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd and sanctioned by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF), the five-day race will take mountain bikers throughout a protected tropical rainforest area.

The event, which is officially listed as an international event on the UCI calendar, offers ranking points in the UCI standings for the top 10 finishers. LIMBC will end with a jamboree for social riders wishing to participate for fun amongst nature, friends and family. The race boasts the biggest purse in Asia - with a RM360,000 in cash and prizes.

The adventure will begin with stage 1 on October 18 with the 62km. Next up will be stage 2, a cross country which starts and finishes at Kampung Tok Senik Resort. Stage 3 will be a seven-hour endurance cross country special stage race at Telaga Harbour Park, Pantai Kok, followed by the nerve-shredding King of the Mountain and cross country race which will end at the Gunung Raya Hill as stage 4, before the event culminates with Stage 5, a short track race. The jamboree ride event marks the closing and final day of this much-anticipated race, with a limited participation of up to 1,000 riders for the 44km race. Social riders of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to participate.

"As we are aware, mountain biking is one of the fastest growing outdoor sports in the world. The LIMBC is where adventure meets nature, designed for all mountain bikers to have fun regardless of their status," said Human Voyage CEO Dato' Abdul Malik Mydin.

"Above all, as an eco-friendly event, LIMBC is the best tool to promote Langkawi as one of Malaysia's major tourist destinations," said Malik.

Last year's race was run on August 6-8 with 765 local and 55 international racers. Lachlan Norris won the elite men's race while Adrian Lauridsen and Emir Shafiq Zainal were the top juniors.

For 2011, the entry fee for international participants is US$400, which includes race registration, accommodation, full board meals and return transfer to the airport.

The race entry fee for local riders is RM150 with free accommodation provided to the first 400 confirmed local participants to register. Riders wishing to participate only in the jamboree may do so with an entry fee of RM60.

Participants will be divided into four categories - elite men between the ages 19 and 39, elite women 19 and above, Master men 40-50 and Senior master men 51 and above.

For more information, visit www.mtbmalaysia.com.