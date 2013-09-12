Lance Armstrong's Olympic medal in hands of USOC

Image 1 of 2 2000 Sydney Olympic time trial podium: Jan Ulrich, Viatcheslav Ekimov and Lance Armstrong (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong (United States) on the podium for the time trial at the Sydney Olympics (Image credit: AFP)

Lance Armstrong announced on Twitter today that he has returned his 2000 Olympic bronze medal to the United States Olympic Committee. The American was banned and stripped of his results from 1998 onward after the United States Anti-Doping Agency determined that he had used performance enhancing drugs throughout his career.

The International Olympic Committee stripped Armstrong of his medal in January, but it was revealed on Monday that they had yet to receive the medal.

Armstrong stated, "The 2000 Bronze is back in possession of @usolympics and will be in Switzerland asap to @olympics," and included a link to a photo of the medal.

Patrick Sandusky, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for the USOC, confirmed via twitter that the medal had been received; "I can confirm that The United States Olympic Committee has received the bronze medal awarded to Lance Armstrong at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. The International Olympic Committee and the USOC had previously requested that the medal be returned. The USOC has made arrangements to return the medal to the IOC."

Armstrong placed third in the Sydney elite men's time trial to Viachislav Ekimov and Jan Ullrich, but the IOC stated earlier this year that it would not award the medal to fourth-placed Abraham Olano of Spain.