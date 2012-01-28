Lance Armstrong junior race series underway

Image 1 of 5 It's still about the bike: Lance Armstrong back in the saddle (Image credit: Trent Bona Photography) Image 2 of 5 Lance Armstrong smiles, Miguel Indurain looks less than impressed (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) chats with 7-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) on the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis on the US Postal team (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Lance Armstrong responds to the allegations made by his former US Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

USA Cycling announced the start of the Lance Armstrong Junior Series and the Alison Dunlap Junior Series. Both race series kick off this weekend and are designed to promote racing for junior cyclists in the US.

The Armstrong series, now in it’s 20th year, begun Saturday at the Annual Spring Fling of Cycling in Deland. The series continues up until June, with events in Florida, California, Arizona and Illinois.

The Dunlap series begins Sunday. The first of three events in the Winter Mountain Bike Cross Country Series, held in Fairfield, Ohio, kicks off the ADJRS, which stretches into July and also includes racing in Maryland and Tennessee.

Both programs also act as a possible entry point to USA Cycling's Athlete Development Pathway.

For more information on the Lance Armstrong Junior Series Calendar, visit www.usacycling.org/lajrs.

For more information on the Alison Dunlap Junior Series Calendar, visit www.usacycling.org/adjrs.

