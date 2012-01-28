Lance Armstrong junior race series underway
Armstrong and Dunlap series start in US
USA Cycling announced the start of the Lance Armstrong Junior Series and the Alison Dunlap Junior Series. Both race series kick off this weekend and are designed to promote racing for junior cyclists in the US.
The Armstrong series, now in it’s 20th year, begun Saturday at the Annual Spring Fling of Cycling in Deland. The series continues up until June, with events in Florida, California, Arizona and Illinois.
The Dunlap series begins Sunday. The first of three events in the Winter Mountain Bike Cross Country Series, held in Fairfield, Ohio, kicks off the ADJRS, which stretches into July and also includes racing in Maryland and Tennessee.
Both programs also act as a possible entry point to USA Cycling's Athlete Development Pathway.
For more information on the Lance Armstrong Junior Series Calendar, visit www.usacycling.org/lajrs.
For more information on the Alison Dunlap Junior Series Calendar, visit www.usacycling.org/adjrs.
