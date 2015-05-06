Lampre-Merida announces Giro d'Italia team

Image 1 of 9 Roberto Ferrari, Mario Stupelli, Chun Feng, Tsgabu Grmay, Gang Xu and Brent Copeland with the new team jersey for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Lampre-Merida team manager Brent Copeland at the 2015 Giro d'Italia team announcement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Gang Xu and Tsgabu Grmay will both make their grand tour debuts at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 Sacha Modolo takes the stage 5 win. Image 5 of 9 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 9 Przemeslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-Merida have announced its nine-rider Giro d'Italia team containing a mix of experience and nationalities including Diego Ulissi, who won two stages at last year's Giro, and Sacha Modolo who recently won a stage at the Tour of Turkey. Ethiopian Tsgabu Grmay makes his grand tour debut, as does China's Gang Xu with the duo the only grand tour debutants in the team.

The Lampre-Merida team also contains sprinter Roberto Ferrari who won a stage at the race in 2012 and with Modolo, will provide an avenue to victory on the flat stages with Maximiliano Richeze in support.

Przemyslaw Niemiec, who won a stage at the Vuelta a España last year, finished sixth overall at the 2013 Giro and will be a general classification option for the team or stage hunter in the high mountains. Grmay and 22-year-old Jan Polanc are expected to help Niemiec in the mountains with both climbers characteristics suited to the ascending roads.

Tour of Turkey winner Kristijan Durasek misses out on selection after the 27-year-old looked like receiving a late call up to the race.

Lampre-Merida will also debut a new sponsor on its jersey with Cieffe adding its logo the shoulders and side of the team kit.

Lampre-Merida for the Giro d'Italia: Roberto Ferrari, Tsgabu Grmay, Sacha Modolo, Manuele Mori, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Jan Polanc, Maximiliano Richeze, Diego Ulissi and Gang Xu.

