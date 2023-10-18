L'Alpe d'Huez expected to decide 2024 Tour de France Femmes

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is expected to visit the Alps and culminate on the final day atop the legendary L’Alpe d’Huez climb.

According to a report by Dauphiné Libéré, the final two days of racing for the women’s Tour de France are expected in the Alps.

The French regional newspaper also suggests the men's 2024 Tour de France will visit the Alps twice for a total of four days of racing: first after the Grand Depart in Italy, with a stage over the Col du Galibier to Valloire, then in the final week mountain stages are expected to Super Dévoluy, then Barcelonnette and Isola 2000, via Europe's highest road, the Cime de la Bonette.

The 2024 routes of the Tour de France Femmes and the men's Tour de France will be jointly revealed at a special ceremony on October 25 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes is expected to finish at the ski station of Le Grand-Bornand in the Haute-Savoie of the northern Alps. Then stage 8 would lead through Le Bourg-d’Oisans for the 13.9km ascent through the famous 21 switchbacks to the ski resort of l’Alpe d’Huez.

Race organiser ASO has already announced that Rotterdam would host the Grand Depart for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes and The Netherlands would host three stages before the race heads to France.

Five stages will be spread over four days in France, with a road stage and a time trial scheduled for a morning-afternoon doubleheader on Tuesday, August 13.

Paris will host the Olympic Games in 2024 and will not be used as a start or finish venue for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

The men’s Grand Tour will begin in Florence, Italy on June 29 and conclude in Nice, France on July 21, with the women’s race delayed until after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, taking place August 12-18.

The mountaintop finish at l’Alpe d’Huez has been featured 30 times in the Tour de France over the years, and it is expected to be the a highlight for the riders in the Tour de France Femmes.

In other news about the potential Tour route, according to the specialist website Velowire, a time trial near Dijon and a stage including gravel roads near Troyes at the end of the first week are all but confirmed. Finishes at Pla d’Adet and Plateau de Beille in the Pyrenees during the second week are also expected, before the final week in the high Alps and the final stage time trial to Nice.